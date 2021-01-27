Okla. Justices Say Gov. Went Too Far In Tribal Gambling Deals

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled that the state's gaming compacts with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town are not valid, agreeing with state legislators that Gov. Kevin Stitt went beyond his authority by signing the deals. Oklahoma Senate President Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall had challenged Stitt's decision to agree to new deals with the two tribes, following an earlier victory in the same court over Stitt's agreement to allow the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe to amend their gambling compacts with Oklahoma to allow sports betting. The court's majority ruled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS