11th Circuit Strips $5.9M Damages In Flooring Resin Row

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has slashed a nearly $5.9 million judgment won by the U.S. distributor of a resin used to coat commercial floors, finding that it failed to fully prove trade secrets and breach of contract claims against the product's maker to legally justify the damages awards. In a 44-page opinion released late Tuesday, the appeals court reversed a Georgia district court's ruling denying Silikal GmbH's post-trial motion for judgment as a matter of law on plaintiff AcryliCon USA LLC's misappropriation claim, vacating awards of $1.5 million in compensatory damages and $3 million in punitive damages. The three-judge panel also tossed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS