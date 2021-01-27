FedEx Owes OT For Security Screenings, NJ Workers Say

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- FedEx was hit with a putative class action in New Jersey federal court by package distribution center workers who accuse the delivery giant of failing to pay them for overtime they earned for time spent going through security screenings each shift. In a Tuesday complaint, the workers allege that FedEx Ground Package System Inc.'s failure to pay overtime from security checks violated New Jersey wage law. The company should have counted the time they spent in the security screenings toward their compensation, they say. FedEx's "failure to pay them for the additional time spent in the screenings resulted in defendant paying...

