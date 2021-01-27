Tajik Air Beats Enforcement Of $20M Award In Leasing Fight

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- In a win for Tajikistan's state-owned airline, a D.C. federal court has declined to enforce a more than $20 million award against it for Lithuanian aircraft company UAB Skyroad Leasing, finding that Tajik Air lacks the U.S. contacts needed for the court to hear the case. OJSC Tajik Air is an instrumentality of the Central Asian country, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled Tuesday, meaning that it is distinct from Tajikistan, its sole shareholder. Tajik Air's status affords it due process protections under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, the court found, including "sufficient minimum contacts" in the United States....

