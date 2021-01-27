Home Care Co. Settles EEOC Suit Over Telework Denial

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 1:34 PM EST) -- An Atlanta-based home health care provider agreed to pay out $160,000 to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing the company of violating disability bias law by telling a worker with a foot condition she couldn't work from home. U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen signed off on a consent decree Tuesday that resolves an EEOC suit against Gentiva Health Services Inc., known as Kindred at Home. The agency accused Kindred of running afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act by denying work-from-home accommodations to information technology specialist Monique Bell. In addition to the monetary payout, the deal requires Kindred...

