17 States Back Trump's Medicaid Work Requirements Revival

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- A coalition of 17 state attorneys general urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lower court's decisions barring the Trump administration's revival of a pilot project that would allow Arkansas and New Hampshire to impose work requirements in Medicaid programs. In a 42-page amicus brief filed Tuesday, the attorneys general argue that although the suit's current focus is on imposing work requirements on Medicaid recipients, allowing the D.C. Circuit's decision to stand could jeopardize the validity of other waiver programs that millions of Americans rely on. Indiana submitted the brief along with a slew of other states with Republican strongholds, such as...

