Insurer Can't Shake $4M Suit Over Sex Abuse Coverage

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused Wednesday to toss a $4 million case by joint school insurance funds seeking indemnification from Illinois Union Insurance Company for sex abuse claims, finding that the funds sufficiently argued those types of claims are covered by their policies. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton handed a victory to School Excess Liability Joint Insurance Fund, Diploma Joint Insurance Fund and School Alliance Insurance Fund, which pointed to policy language that specifically identified coverage limits for sexual abuse claims. "Plaintiffs have sufficiently alleged that sexual abuse claims are covered by the policies, and that their payments towards...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS