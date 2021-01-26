Brown Rudnick Reaches Settlement In $300M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 11:14 PM EST) -- Brown Rudnick LLP has settled a malpractice suit "in principle" with the trustee for bankrupt Lyondell Chemical Co. after facing allegations that the firm bungled a $300 million clawback effort by failing to prove that the company was insolvent, a New York federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said he has been advised by the parties that all claims in the litigation have been settled and dismissed them without prejudice. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, and counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The underlying dispute concerns a $750...

