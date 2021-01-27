Texas Firm Accused Of Missing Deadline For Malpractice Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- A couple who say an attorney's missteps caused them to lose possession of several properties in a bankruptcy proceeding are suing the attorney they hired to pursue that malpractice claim, alleging he busted a deadline to file suit. Julian Pratt Waterman Archer and Jane Gochenour Archer filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Dallas federal court, naming Stephen A. Kennedy, Kennedy Law LLP and Kennedy Law PC as defendants and bringing claims for negligence, breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation. The Archers allege their troubles began in March 2014 when they received a foreclosure notice from Simmons Bank stating they were two...

