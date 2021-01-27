Papa Murphy's Slams Recommendation To Save Merger Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- Papa Murphy's has urged a Washington federal court to reject a magistrate judge's recommendation not to toss a revised securities suit claiming the pizza chain operator lowballed revenue figures ahead of a $190 million merger, saying he erroneously concluded that the company's financial adviser made false projections. U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Richard Creatura's latest report and recommendation in support of lead plaintiff and shareholder Evan Brown's proposed class action mistakenly concludes that Papa Murphy's and North Point Advisors LLC made material representations that were both "objectively and subjectively false," the take-and-bake pizza chain operator said in a Tuesday court filing....

