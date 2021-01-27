Hertz Seeks $12M New Round Of Exec Bonuses In Ch. 11

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 1:55 PM EST) -- Hertz Corp. has asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge for permission to hand out up to $12.1 million in executive performance bonuses for 2021, saying another round of incentives are needed to keep the company on track to emerge from Chapter 11 this year. In a filing Tuesday, the car rental company asked for permission to give performance bonuses to 50 of its top executives for meeting various financial targets and Chapter 11 milestones, saying it needs to ensure the company's management team continues its "strong performance." "The debtors believe that it is therefore critical to establish incentive compensation that will further...

