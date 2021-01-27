Mass. AG Must Face Challenge To 'Right To Repair' Law

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- An auto industry group's challenge to the recently-passed amendment to Massachusetts' "Right to Repair" vehicle data law will proceed after a federal judge denied a dismissal bid by the state's attorney general Wednesday, saying further discovery is needed ahead of a possible bench trial. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock has said since the inception of the suit, filed by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, that he does not like deciding a preemption case on a record that has not been fully developed. He reiterated that theme following the Wednesday hearing, telling lawyers for the Alliance and the state attorney general's...

