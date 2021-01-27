DOL Spikes Trump Tip Line For 'Divisive' Workplace Training

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Labor watchdog shut down phone and email tip lines created to encourage federal workers to complain about "un-American" diversity programs, one week after President Joe Biden scrapped a Trump administration order banning racial sensitivity training. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs also said it was canceling investigations it opened as a result of tips received through the hotlines and had wiped out an FAQ webpage about the controversial directive, which is known as Executive Order 13950. The measure, which former President Donald Trump issued in September, had labeled discussions about unconscious bias, critical race theory, white...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS