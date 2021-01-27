Cantor Colburn Says Ex-Client 'Slept On' Right To Sue Over IP

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- Intellectual property firm Cantor Colburn LLP told a Georgia court that a former client waited too long to pursue legal malpractice claims related to its work on oil recovery patents that were invalidated, and it can't force the firm into arbitration. It's been nearly a decade since the firm worked on the patents in question, Connecticut-headquartered Cantor Colburn told the Fulton County Superior Court on Tuesday, so CleanTech Corp. can't arbitrate malpractice claims related to its work on them. The patents were invalidated after an Indiana federal court found CleanTech and its Cantor Colburn attorneys intended to deceive the U.S. Patent...

