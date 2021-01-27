Fatal Trucking Accident Case Must Be Retried Due To Hearsay

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court has ordered a new trial in a wrongful death suit against Werner Enterprises Inc. and one of its truck drivers brought by the widow of a security guard who was run over by a tractor-trailer, finding that certain testimony allowed by the trial court was inadmissible hearsay. Judge Thomas Logue, writing for the panel, said the lower court improperly allowed Werner to read to the jury the deposition of a police detective who testified that another officer told him that Gail Johnson Dayes' 63-year-old husband had an earbud in his ear when he was lying on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS