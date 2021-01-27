EU Court Rejects Challenge To Liberty Global's Ziggo Buyout

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- The European General Court on Wednesday tossed a challenge to the European Commission's approval of Netherlands cable provider Liberty Global's acquisition of broadband cable network Ziggo, saying the European Union enforcers properly considered the potential negative competitive effects of the merger in the premium pay TV sports channels and TV film channels markets. The court ruled against mobile telephone operator KPN BV's claims that the commission failed to consider how the merged entity's ownership of Ziggo Sport Totaal and the now-defunct HBO Nederland would affect the marketplace of premium pay sports and movie channels. While Liberty Global's Ziggo Sport Totaal is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS