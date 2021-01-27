NFL Concussion Deal Has OK'd $819M In Claims, So Far

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- The NFL concussion settlement has approved $819 million in claims and paid out $760 million as of the beginning of 2021, the settlement claims administrator told the Pennsylvania court overseeing the settlement administration in a status report this month. As of Jan. 4, settlement administrators have approved 1,203 claims of monetary awards totaling $819,371,459, according to the status report filed by claims administrator BrownGreer PLC on Tuesday. The administrators have received claims for monetary awards from a total of 3,125 former NFL players or their representatives who have obtained qualifying diagnoses as of Jan. 4, roughly 19 percent of those who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS