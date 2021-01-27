ITC To Probe Foreign Censorship's Effect On US Businesses

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission launched a fact-finding investigation into foreign censorship policies' impact on U.S. companies in response to a call from the Senate over claims that certain countries have tried to limit free speech extraterritorially. The investigation, which is scheduled to produce a public report by July 2022, will identify foreign censorship practices that hinder U.S. businesses from trading or investing in foreign markets, and analyze the practices' costs to the U.S. economy, including jobs, lost revenue and other factors, the ITC said in a news release Tuesday. The final report will also cover "details of how [foreign censorship...

