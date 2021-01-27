PwC's $12M Deal Ending Age Bias Suit Nears Final OK

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 10:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday he'll approve PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's nearly $12 million deal to close the book on a job applicant's collective action accusing the accounting firm of age discrimination, but held off on deciding the attorney fee request, which he pointed out is 40% higher than the Ninth Circuit's benchmark. During a hearing held over Zoom, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar congratulated the parties on the deal and said he thought it was a good one, particularly in light of the risks and legal gray areas on litigating the Age Discrimination in Employment Act claims. He also said...

