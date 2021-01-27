Right-Wing Twitter Maven Accused Of Trying To Fool Voters

Law360, New York (January 27, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- A right-wing social media influencer from Florida was arrested Wednesday after the Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office unsealed a complaint charging him with conspiring to deprive Americans of their right to vote in the 2016 presidential election by spreading misinformation on Twitter. Douglass Mackey, 31 — known on Twitter as Ricky Vaughn — was released on $50,000 bail after a brief video conference held by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart in West Palm Beach. Mackey is scheduled to appear via video before a Brooklyn federal judge on Feb. 1, according to a case docket in the Southern District of Florida....

