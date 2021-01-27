Uber's Win Over Calif. Cabbies' False Ad Suit Upheld

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court affirmed Uber's win over a group of taxi drivers who claimed the ride-hailing behemoth harmed their businesses by using false statements to mislead consumers into thinking its services were safer than alternatives, finding Tuesday that the cabbies "failed to offer evidence of actual causation." "The trial court got it right," wrote Justice Peter J. Siggins, who penned the unanimous opinion Tuesday, rejecting a group of California cabbies' bid to reverse a trial court's grant of summary judgment to Uber. "Uber established a prima facie case that plaintiffs could not prove the alleged false statements caused them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS