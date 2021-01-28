Jordanian National Pleads Guilty To Role In Iraqi Visa Fraud

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- A Jordanian citizen working for a U.S. immigration field office in Amman has pled guilty to stealing confidential case files relating to U.S. refugee admissions and selling them to an Iraqi national. Haitham Sad, 42, acknowledged his role in the scheme in a plea deal with the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia last week. The agreement was made public on Wednesday, though the case remains under seal. The U.S. government and Sad's attorney, Jose German, agreed on recommending to the court a term of imprisonment between 41 months to 51 months. Sad is being held without bond. Sad's guilty...

