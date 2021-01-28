How Compliance Departments Can Prepare For Biden

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- Compliance departments will need to "step it up" amid a more aggressive financial regulatory agenda under Joe Biden, requiring a wholesale review of policies and procedures that considers the new president's socially geared priorities and a renewed emphasis on protections for everyday investors, industry experts say. Biden has stated his intentions to foster a regulatory regime that will "promote the public interest," which could bring new rules and guidance on climate-related investments and social equality, experts said. Meanwhile, Gary Gensler, Biden's nominee to head up the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is expected to bring the same "no-nonsense" approach he brought...

