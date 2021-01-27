BigLaw Attys Ask Calif. Gov. To Pick Justice Liu For State AG

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- More than a dozen BigLaw attorneys joined over 160 prominent Asian Americans in urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu to replace Xavier Becerra as state attorney general, if Becerra is confirmed to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In this Jan. 13, 2017, file photo California Supreme Court Associate Justice Goodwin Liu pauses in his office in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) In a two-page letter sent Tuesday, the group said Justice Liu is the most qualified person to serve as California attorney general and noted that the appointment would be...

