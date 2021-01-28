Dollar General Settles Pa., NY ADA Suits Over Blocked Aisles

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) -- Dollar General Corp. has agreed to keep its stores' aisles free of clutter so that they can be traversed by people with wheelchairs or walkers, as part of a proposed settlement in a pair of Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits filed in federal court. The retailer agreed to provide better access, along with training for staff on accessibility and setting up a customer-service hotline for reporting violations, in order to settle proposed class actions in Pennsylvania and New York that claimed merchandise, boxes and displays placed in aisles and walkways had violated the ADA by making stores harder for customers with...

