Judge Won't Pause BIPA Violation Suit Coverage Dispute

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused IT company Wynndalco Enterprises LLC's bid to halt a coverage dispute with Citizens Insurance Co. of America, which is seeking to avoid defending the company in biometric privacy litigation, finding there is no reason to stall the case. U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee said Tuesday that Wynndalco failed to show why the court should put Citizens' declarative action on hold. The judge said the fact that the two underlying actions alleging violations of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act are ongoing and need further discovery has nothing to do with whether Citizens has a duty to provide a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS