UnitedHealth Unit Must Reprocess 67K Claims, Judge Says

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- A UnitedHealth Group Inc. unit can't avoid a court order to reprocess roughly 67,000 claims for behavioral health treatment initially evaluated using guidelines that a judge shot down in 2019, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero rejected United Behavioral Health's objection to the reprocessing order, saying he won't allow the company to avoid this task or water down the order by adding "vague references" to the level of "discretion" over processing claims that UBH says it retains. Adding such references to the reprocessing order would "do nothing to clarify the court's conclusions and will...

