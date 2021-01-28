What's Ahead For Power Plant Regs After DC Circ. Ruling

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- On the last full day of the Trump presidency, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued a strong rebuke of the administration's deregulatory agenda. The court's Jan. 19 decision in American Lung Association v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rejected the EPA's industry-friendly Affordable Clean Energy rule for power plants. This ruling gives the Biden administration a clear opportunity for regulating greenhouse gas emissions from the power industry. But new regulatory efforts will take time to implement. The Trump administration issued the Affordable Clean Energy rule by replacing the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan, which required electric generation...

