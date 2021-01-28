Ex-CFO Faces Charges For Failing To Collect Payroll Taxes

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:18 PM EST) -- A former New Jersey construction company executive faces additional tax charges for his failure to report and pay hundreds of thousands in federal payroll taxes during a scheme to defraud his previous employers, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Jonathan Baker, the former chief financial officer for a private retail construction company and manager for its related holding company, had five tax charges added to his previous indictment on wire fraud and money laundering charges, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Wednesday. Baker was originally charged in December 2019 with five counts of wire fraud and three counts of money...

