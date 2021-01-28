Ga. Law Firm Says Ex-Atty Used Offices For Rival Promo Pics

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- A Georgia law firm accused a former associate Wednesday of trespass, claiming she and her new business partner entered its Atlanta offices without permission and took promotional photographs for use on their rival firm's website. Hart & Associates Attorneys & Counselors at Law PC said in state court filings that its former associate My Pham Lowe also personally hired for her firm its bookkeeper of 12 years, in violation of a non-solicitation covenant in her employment contract. Hart PC said it had invested heavily in the bookkeeper, who had access to its confidential information. The firm said Lowe and her business...

