Juul To Face Bulk Of Ex-Employee's NDA Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- Juul Labs Inc. must face the bulk of claims brought by a former manager alleging the electronic cigarette giant uses nondisclosure agreements to stifle whistleblowing, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday, finding that the ex-employee plausibly alleged that the NDAs are illegal. Ex-employee Marcie Hamilton is alleging that Juul's nondisclosure agreements and company policies violate numerous California labor code provisions. Meanwhile, Juul has argued that Hamilton failed to show Juul's agreements or its employee handbook policies that prohibited employees' protected activities. But during oral arguments earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen indicated he would likely leave Hamilton's October...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS