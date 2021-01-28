Burger King Wants 11th Circ. To Toss Franchise Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- Burger King has asked the Eleventh Circuit to uphold the dismissal of a proposed class action accusing it of using anti-competitive no-poach provisions in its franchise agreements, claiming the lower court correctly concluded the franchises were part of a "broader symbiotic relationship" with the company. The fast-food giant told the appeals court that it and its franchisees were "not separate, independent economic actors" when a no-poach provision in the franchise agreement — which barred the employment of another franchise employee for six months after their termination — was in place. Thus, the district court was correct to conclude that Burger King...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS