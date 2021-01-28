Consolidation Of ADA Suits Doesn't Make Sense, Motel Says

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- A Texas motel fighting an Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit has slammed efforts by a hotel company in a similar ADA suit to move the motel's case to Pennsylvania, telling the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation that consolidation would slow proceedings rather than speed them up. Rameshbhai Patel and Kokilaban Patel, owners of the TexAnn Motel in Palestine, Texas, told the JPML on Monday that they oppose Hotels and Stuff Inc.'s motion to consolidate the suit brought against them in Texas federal court by Saim Sarwar, a disabled New York resident who has filed multiple ADA suits around the country....

