Real Estate Rumors: Vision Properties, Deutsche Bank, Stiles

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- Tampa real estate firm Vision Properties has purchased a Fort Lauderdale office building for $44.24 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for 5900 N. Andrews Ave., a 436,788-square-foot property, and the seller is Miami investment firm Steelbridge Capital, according to the report. Deutsche Bank entities German American Capital Corp. and DBR Investments Co. Ltd. have loaned $184.7 million to Harvest Properties for a property on Spear Street in San Francisco, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The loan is for 360 Spear St., a 180,000-square-foot mixed-use property Harvest recently purchased for $175 million, according to the report. The property has a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS