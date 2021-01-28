Mallinckrodt Seeks To Move Acthar Cases To Delaware

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- Mallinckrodt has urged federal courts around the country to transfer cases involving the drugmaker's hormone treatment Acthar that make claims for antitrust, racketeering and other violations to the Delaware court overseeing its bankruptcy. Mallinckrodt is seeking to transfer the cases to Delaware Bankruptcy Court, where it sought Chapter 11 protection in mid-October with $5.3 billion in debt, citing in part the potential for $15 billion in damages tied to a range of suits involving its H.P. Acthar Gel. The drugmaker filed a motion on Wednesday in a suit brought by insurance company Humana, saying it was making similar filings in eight...

