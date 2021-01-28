Pretium, Canadian Pension Fund To Invest $700M In Rental JV

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 2:54 PM EST) -- Real estate-focused investment firm Pretium, guided by Fried Frank, and one of Canada's largest pension funds, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, said Thursday they're launching a joint venture that will initially invest $700 million in American single-family rentals. Pretium and PSP Investments said in a joint statement that the pair's first venture will focus on rentals in major markets of the southeast and southwestern parts of the United States. Pretium is already the second-largest owner and operator of single-family rentals in the country, it said. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to establish this joint venture with PSP Investments,...

