The Weeknd Copied 'Lonely Night' Melody, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- Two British songwriters urged the Ninth Circuit to revive their copyright infringement suit accusing Canadian R&B artist The Weeknd of ripping off their song to make his track "A Lonely Night," saying the "identical" melodies are enough to show the song was copied. Brian Clover and Scott McCulloch told the appellate court Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson got it wrong when he granted summary judgment in favor of The Weeknd after finding that the U.K.-based songwriters hadn't provided evidence that the creators of "A Lonely Night" even had access to their lesser-known 2005 song "I Need to Love" in...

