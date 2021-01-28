American Airlines Unit Wants Ill. Hand Scan Claim Arbitrated

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- American Airlines unit Envoy Air urged an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to toss an employee's lawsuit over allegedly unlawful handprint scans, saying federal law and case precedent require the dispute to be resolved through arbitration. Envoy said in a motion to dismiss that both the Railway Labor Act and the Seventh Circuit's decision in Miller v. Southwest Airlines call for U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood to stop in its tracks former union employee Maysoun Abudayyeh's Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act lawsuit and order her challenge to the company's time-tracking practices be sent to arbitration. A state law allegation that requires interpreting...

