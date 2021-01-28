Portuguese Telecom Co. Secures $650M In Shareholder Row

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- The International Chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal has upheld a Portuguese telecommunications company's $650 million shareholder dispute award against Angola's largest telecommunications company, Unitel SA, which is owned and was created by the daughter of the country's former president. PT Ventures SGPS SA, a Portuguese stakeholder in Unitel, initiated arbitration with the International Chamber of Commerce in October 2015 over alleged shareholder agreement breaches, such as excluding PT Ventures from leadership positions and ending dividend payments. After ICC issued the $650 million award to PT Ventures in February 2019, a Unitel shareholder tried annulling the award in the French...

