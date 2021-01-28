Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Davis Polk Atty Calls Firm's Fee Push 'Unjust' In Bias Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- A Black former Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP associate suing the firm for race discrimination urged a Manhattan federal judge to reject the firm's push for nearly $100,000 in attorney fees, saying the exorbitant hourly rates could discourage other potential bias suits.

Kaloma Cardwell urged U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in a Wednesday memorandum to slash a recent fee request from Davis Polk's counsel, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. The request, which stems from a motion to compel discovery, is premised on sky-high rates only appropriate for corporations and rich individuals and would cripple Cardwell, he argued.

"The wealth,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!