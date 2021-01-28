Ex-Davis Polk Atty Calls Firm's Fee Push 'Unjust' In Bias Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- A Black former Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP associate suing the firm for race discrimination urged a Manhattan federal judge to reject the firm's push for nearly $100,000 in attorney fees, saying the exorbitant hourly rates could discourage other potential bias suits. Kaloma Cardwell urged U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in a Wednesday memorandum to slash a recent fee request from Davis Polk's counsel, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. The request, which stems from a motion to compel discovery, is premised on sky-high rates only appropriate for corporations and rich individuals and would cripple Cardwell, he argued. "The wealth,...

