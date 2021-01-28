Calif. AG Tells 9th Circ. Law Doesn't Muzzle Journalists

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- California's A.B. 5, which limited the number of stories a freelance journalist could file with a publisher before being considered an employee, does not limit free speech, the state attorney general told the Ninth Circuit in a challenge to the worker classification test. The office of state Attorney General Xavier Becerra urged the appeals court in a brief Wednesday to uphold a district court's dismissal of the suit by the American Society of Journalists and Authors and the National Press Photographers Association. The organizations failed to state a claim, especially after newer legislation removed the specific limit on submissions, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS