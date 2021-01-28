Debt Firm Arbitration Clause Had No Limit, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- Debt consolidation firm National Legal Center urged the Third Circuit Thursday to compel arbitration in a class action alleging it unlawfully practiced in New Jersey, arguing that the agreement between the firm and client Caren Frederick had no limits on the types of disputes that must be settled out of court. During an oral argument, National Legal Center counsel Vincent E. Gentile of the Law Offices of Vincent E. Gentile PC sought to undo a New Jersey federal judge's determination that the arbitration clause was invalid because it didn't define the types of disputes within its scope. However, Gentile said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS