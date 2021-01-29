Hedge Fund Says Banks' Spoofing, Naked Shorting Cost It Big

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- A Bermuda-based hedge fund has accused several major financial institutions' U.S. and Canadian securities arms of engaging in spoofing and naked short-selling, alleging in a new Manhattan federal court lawsuit that their tactics caused it to suffer losses in the tens of millions of dollars back in 2016. In a complaint filed Thursday, Harrington Global Opportunity Fund Ltd. said U.S. and Canadian broker-dealer affiliates of Bank of America, TD Bank, UBS and several other large financial institutions drove down the stock price of the former Concordia International Corp. through illegal trading practices, forcing the hedge fund to sell its own shares...

