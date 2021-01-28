La. Tax Talk: Fair Market Value, Jeopardy, Inventory Tax Credit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 2:32 PM EST) -- In a year in which Mardi Gras has been canceled, Louisiana corporate taxpayers had to ask the courts for goodies instead and have, in fact, notched a couple of victories against the Louisiana Department of Revenue recently. In this month's update we discuss a decision by the Louisiana Supreme Court not to hear the DOR's appeal related to an earlier nonresident due process victory and a Louisiana Supreme Court decision regarding assessor discretion in property tax cases that was very favorable to taxpayers — and appropriately so. On the other hand, in another corporate income tax case, a taxpayer was not...

