Motorola, LG Face Patent Suits Over 5G Tech

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:24 PM EST) -- Motorola Mobility and LG Electronics were hit with lawsuits in Delaware federal court on Thursday claiming their 5G products are infringing a radio access network patent. Patent owner Decatur Licensing LLC filed patent infringement complaints targeting Motorola Mobility LLC's Motorola Razr 5G and LG Electronics USA Inc.'s LG K92 products. The suits claim the products infringe a patent — U.S. Patent No. 9,706,467 — that "comprises a method for obtaining radio access network information." Decatur wants the court to find that Motorola and LG directly infringed the patent and to award damages, among other things. "Defendant has directly infringed and continues...

