Feds Say Health Co. Used Masters, Derby Trips As Kickbacks

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- Massachusetts-based Athenahealth Inc. will pay $18.25 million to settle claims it used lavish trips to sporting events like the Masters golf tournament and the Kentucky Derby to induce doctors and vendors to buy and recommend its electronic health record product, prosecutors said Thursday. The complaint and settlement agreements released Thursday also resolve a pair of whistleblower lawsuits filed against the Watertown, Massachusetts, company in 2017. The government says Athena ran afoul of the False Claims Act through a trio of marketing programs for AthenaClinicals. One program involved inviting prospects and customers to all-expense paid trips like the Masters or the Derby...

