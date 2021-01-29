US Says Oil Cos.' WWII-Era Cleanup Cost Claims Barred

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- The federal government on Thursday asked the Federal Circuit to overturn a lower court's ruling that the U.S. owes Shell Oil Co. and other companies about $1.6 million in costs related to the cleanup of a California site polluted by aviation fuel produced for World War II. Shell and the other companies sued the government for money they spent on cleanup costs that they incurred after a previous judgment — upheld on appeal — that awarded them roughly $100 million. The U.S. said the companies could not come back to court to seek the funds because the previous case resolved all their claims,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS