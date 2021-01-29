Radio Stations Pitch FCC On Expanded FM Boosters

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- Local radio stations urged the Federal Communications Commission to expand the use of FM booster stations, in support of the commission's proposed rulemaking that would enable broadcasters to use the booster stations to air geo-targeted content in different portions of their service areas. Radio stations from Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana and Puerto Rico submitted similar comments to the commission Thursday, stating the use of FM booster stations — or stations that operate on the same frequency as main radio stations to extend the radio service's reach — for a limited time during their broadcast would help them better serve the public by...

