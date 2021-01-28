Texas Judge Says Fired Capitol Riot Atty's Suit 'Without Merit'

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 8:36 PM EST) -- A former Goosehead Insurance in-house attorney who was fired for his involvement in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been put on notice by a federal judge in Texas that the lawsuit he's bringing seeking to restrain President Joe Biden and Congress is "without merit" and in danger of being tossed. U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2018, gave Paul M. Davis until Feb. 10 to amend his lawsuit to avoid dismissal. Davis is not party to the suit, but he brought the claims on behalf of Latinos for Trump and Blacks for Trump...

