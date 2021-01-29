Dems To Tread Lightly With Tool To Nix Trump Energy Regs

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- The Congressional Review Act gives President Joe Biden and Congress a powerful tool to quickly unwind Trump-era energy and environmental policies, but experts say the Democratic majority will wield the law with great caution given how broadly it can constrain future regulation. Under the CRA, Congress can pass a resolution by a simple majority vote disapproving major federal regulations within 60 legislative days of their release. If the resolution is signed by the president, the regulations are nullified, and the decision wouldn't be subject to judicial review. That means Biden and congressional Democrats could deploy the CRA to nullify rules finalized in the...

